The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $11.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.0 %

HIG stock opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.