The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $81.63 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

