Thor Energy (LON:THR) Trading Down 19.6%

Thor Energy Plc (LON:THR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 19.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Approximately 211,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 415,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Thor Energy Trading Down 19.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.53 million, a PE ratio of -92.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.29.

About Thor Energy

Thor Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for uranium, vanadium, copper, tungsten, molybdenum, gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Wedding Bell and the Radium Mountain Projects, located in Colorado and comprise of 199 mineral claims; and the Vanadium King project, located in south-east Utah and comprises of 100 mineral claims.

