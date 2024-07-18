Toast (NYSE:TOST) Raised to Outperform at Mizuho

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W cut Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

TOST stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,005,156.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 31,919 shares in the company, valued at $815,530.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $97,688.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,847,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,005,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,866 over the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after buying an additional 1,598,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Toast by 12.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,924,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,468,000 after buying an additional 3,574,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toast by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,524,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,557,000 after buying an additional 3,445,788 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,280,000 after buying an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 9.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,976,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,611,000 after buying an additional 833,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

