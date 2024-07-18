TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.62

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.62 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 33776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

TPG Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. TPG’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPG Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,171.34%.

Insider Activity at TPG

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of TPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after buying an additional 1,305,799 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TPG by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in TPG by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,634,000 after purchasing an additional 462,355 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after purchasing an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,189,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

