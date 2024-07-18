Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Up 9.6% in June

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 228,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

In other Traeger news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,120,684.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Traeger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after buying an additional 304,660 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Traeger during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Traeger by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Traeger by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Traeger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Traeger Price Performance

COOK stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Traeger has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.41 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. Analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

