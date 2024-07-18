Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $34,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $4,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TNL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

