Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded to Hold at Baird R W

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

TFC stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $43.28. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

