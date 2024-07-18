Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $12,572,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth about $10,992,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 2,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 314,937 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trustmark from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Trustmark Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.75. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.80%.

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.