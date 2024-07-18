Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SHIP)

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of LON:SHIP opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.12. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.