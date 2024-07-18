Tufton Oceanic Assets Announces Dividend of $0.03 (LON:SHIP)

Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of LON:SHIP opened at GBX 1.29 ($0.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.12. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a twelve month low of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.29 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £3.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.40.
Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tufton Oceanic Assets
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.