UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Given New $392.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital from $344.00 to $392.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT opened at $316.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.27. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.29 and a 52-week high of $326.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

