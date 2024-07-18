UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $315.00

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $315.00 and last traded at $313.04, with a volume of 4186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $311.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPT. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 0.95.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 174.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,893,000 after purchasing an additional 118,106 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 2,331.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 41,360 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 82,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 83.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

