Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.09

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.09 and last traded at $56.09, with a volume of 46285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $50,115.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ultra Clean news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 897 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total transaction of $50,115.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,314 shares of company stock worth $5,370,214. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,211,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,962,000 after acquiring an additional 190,942 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 420,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 88,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

