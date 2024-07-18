United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.20.

United Airlines stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

