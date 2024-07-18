United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

