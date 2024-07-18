United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.3 %

UAL stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

