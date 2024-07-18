UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $640.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $640.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $609.89.

NYSE UNH opened at $573.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $527.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.29. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $573.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,405,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,755,280,000 after buying an additional 544,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,062,928 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,893,331,000 after buying an additional 94,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,122,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,961,369,000 after buying an additional 324,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,860,985 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,244,158,000 after buying an additional 542,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,802,231,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

