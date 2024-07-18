Unum Group to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, DOWLING & PARTN Forecasts (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) – DOWLING & PARTN lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.25 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after purchasing an additional 300,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,734,000 after acquiring an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Unum Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.69%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

