Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,264.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $23,630.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $21,680.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $464,514.18.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $72.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,676,000 after purchasing an additional 87,832 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,017,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3,532.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 320,663 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

