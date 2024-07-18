Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target Lowered to $3.20 at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $3.30 to $3.20 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on URG. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Ur-Energy to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ur-Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.77.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $101,394.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,529.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 73,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $101,394.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,572 shares in the company, valued at $101,529.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Franklin sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $89,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,133 shares in the company, valued at $979,651.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,879 shares of company stock worth $279,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,419,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,514,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,419 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,044,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 167,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. 57.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

