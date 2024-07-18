US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,358 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

GM opened at $49.90 on Thursday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

