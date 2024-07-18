US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,006 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth $392,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,649,000 after acquiring an additional 56,570 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.11. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $86.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

