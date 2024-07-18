US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,220 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.30% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after buying an additional 291,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 87,408 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 290,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,048 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 283,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 49,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,494.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 233,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $44.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

