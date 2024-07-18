US Bancorp DE Buys 12,834 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $82.32 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

