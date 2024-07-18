US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,273 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of AAON worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in AAON by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AAON by 57.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,779 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in AAON by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $22,784,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Trading Down 6.8 %

AAON opened at $88.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63.

AAON Dividend Announcement

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

