US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $195,406,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $39,907,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after purchasing an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $14,273,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $14,181,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.5 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $317.78 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average is $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total value of $13,534,459.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

