US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.19, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,377,179 shares of company stock valued at $240,083,913 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.