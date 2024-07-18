US Bancorp DE Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.23.

MasTec Stock Performance

MasTec stock opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other MasTec news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec



MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

