US Bancorp DE Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 1,379.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,756 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Coupang by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 73,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

NYSE CPNG opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,825.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $14,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,169,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,755,155.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $45,752.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 753,538 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,818 in the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

