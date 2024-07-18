US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMHQ. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 544,342 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,641,000 after buying an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,128,000 after buying an additional 223,317 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 522,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 505,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after buying an additional 111,325 shares during the last quarter.

XMHQ stock opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

