US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of Alamo Group worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 403,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,844,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $185.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $231.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.91 and a 200 day moving average of $199.30.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.