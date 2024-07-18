US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,863 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,394,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,239,000 after acquiring an additional 310,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 482,281 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,131,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after buying an additional 52,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after buying an additional 393,837 shares during the last quarter.

UCON stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

