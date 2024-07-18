US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,738,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,811,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,940 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,395 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,199,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,621,000 after buying an additional 451,242 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $167.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $167.96.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

