US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 378.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $259.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

