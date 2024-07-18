US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,222,000 after buying an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $102,886,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,476,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $325.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $337.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.18.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

