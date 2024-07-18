US Bancorp DE Sells 1,816 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $149.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

