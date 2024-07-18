US Bancorp DE Sells 2,254 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after purchasing an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.35.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $264,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $892,937.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,421,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $264,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $18,085,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 709,247 shares of company stock worth $55,132,713. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.