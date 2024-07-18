US Bancorp DE Sells 312 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,620.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,595.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,515.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

