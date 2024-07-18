US Bancorp DE Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,251,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $276.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.90. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $277.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

