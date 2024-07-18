US Bancorp DE Sells 4,427 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Qualys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $146.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.42. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $83,504.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,131 shares of company stock worth $4,265,838. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.