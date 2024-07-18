US Bancorp DE Sells 586 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,838,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,091,000 after acquiring an additional 220,585 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $948,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

PXF opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

