US Bancorp DE Sells 6,143 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $110,423,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Hess by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,546,000 after buying an additional 398,089 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hess by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 671,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,864,000 after buying an additional 107,464 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HES opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.98 and a 200 day moving average of $149.17. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $131.61 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

