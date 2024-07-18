US Bancorp DE Sells 8,315 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 448.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

