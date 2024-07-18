US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.73.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $230.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average is $228.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

