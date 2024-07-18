US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Watsco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Watsco by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $502.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.58 and a 1 year high of $520.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $479.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.45.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

