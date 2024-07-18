Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to Outperform by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.33.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $150.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $113.70 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,428,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after buying an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after buying an additional 342,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

