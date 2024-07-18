Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,792,000 after purchasing an additional 218,508 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

