Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after acquiring an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,039,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $190.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

