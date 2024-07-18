Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,698,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,134.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,692,000 after acquiring an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,909.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 299,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 395.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 332,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,650,000 after acquiring an additional 265,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCLT stock opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3243 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.