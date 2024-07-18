Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG opened at $94.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.45.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

